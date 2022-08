AARP Sacramento invites the entire community to join us at the FREE Community Resource & Health Fair on Saturday, August 27th at the Oak Park Community Center 3425 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95817 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a variety of family-friendly activities, community exhibitors, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, entertainment, and free food. The Sacramento Republic FC will also make a special appearance. Please register HERE.

