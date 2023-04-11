Party Carlo is the return of Active 20-30 #1 Club’s Spring Party. This event will feature live music, dancing, gaming & more!



Active 20-30 membership draws from all professions and is open to men between the ages of 20-39. The Active 20-30 Club hosts many events throughout the year. Our General Fund events, which are considered larger-scale fundraisers, aim to raise the necessary funds to be transferred over to our Benevolent Fund. Which means we also host Benevolent Fund events, which are typically break-even events that benefit children directly. And of course, our Benevolent Fund also is used to provide grants to other non-profits in the area. This “active” participation solidifies our relationship with those we serve, maintains motivation, and produces a high degree of personal satisfaction.



https://partycarlo.com/

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction