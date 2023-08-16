Suit Up & Deal 2023 is the 3rd annual return of this fundraiser event. Active 20-30 Club of Sacramento #1’s event will have dinner, drinks, raffles, and a GRAND PRIZE of 2 Nights for 2 Golfers at Pebble Beach.

Active 20-30 Club of Sacramento #1 membership draws from all professions and is open to men between the ages of 20-39. The Active 20-30 Club hosts many events throughout the year. Our General Fund events, which are considered larger-scale fundraisers, aim to raise the necessary funds to be transferred over to our Benevolent Fund. With those funds raised we host Benevolent Fund events that directly benefit the children in our community. Also, our Benevolent Fund is used to provide grants to other non-profits in the area that benefit the special needs of children in our community. This “ACTIVE” participation solidifies our relationship with those we serve, maintains motivation, and produces a high degree of personal satisfaction to our members & beneficiaries.

THE MISSION: “Providing young adults an opportunity for personal growth, friendships, and leadership development while improving the quality of life for the special needs of children in its community.”

THE MOTTO: “Youth, to be served, must serve.”

THE SLOGAN: “One never stands so tall as when kneeling to help a child.”



https://sacramento2030.crowdchange.co/33555