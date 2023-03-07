Adrian is an international performing and recording artist with a unique style and sound that utilizes his acoustic guitar like an entire orchestra.

With heavy grooves and captivating melodies, Adrian paints a cinematic narrative on his instrument that separates him from the fingerstyle pack. His performances are energetic and powerful, with a live sound that rivals a full band.

His upcoming fourth studio album ‘Pursue the Groove,’ composed on a newly designed 7 string from Furch Guitars, has a variety of influences from metal, electronic, and world music; engineered and produced by acclaimed guitarist Antoine Dufour with Candyrat Records.



https://www.adrianbellue.com/

https://bstreettheatre.org/music/adrian-bellue/