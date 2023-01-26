Founded in 1998, Aegis Treatment Centers provides treatment for substance use disorder through its 34+ Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) and Med Unit locations throughout California. With over 20 years of expertise in treating opiate addiction, Aegis has shaped their model of delivering care by combining medication-assisted treatment with:
- Caseload Management, Coordination of Medical Care and Crisis Intervention
- Individual, Family and Group Counseling
- Keys To Recovery (K2R) Support Group
- Social Work Services
- Educational Programs
- Discharge Planning and Aftercare Services
7246 Remmet Ave
Canoga Park, CA
888-815-0747
aegistreatmentcenters.com