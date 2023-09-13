Founded in 1998, Aegis Treatment Centers provides treatment for substance use disorder through its 46+ Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) and Med Unit locations throughout California. With over 20 years of expertise in treating opiate addiction, Aegis has shaped their model of delivering care by combining medication-assisted treatment with:

Caseload Management, Coordination of Medical Care and Crisis Intervention

Individual, Family and Group Counseling

Keys To Recovery (K2R) Support Group

Social Work Services

Educational Programs

Discharge Planning and Aftercare Services



7246 Remmet Ave

Canoga Park, CA

888-815-0747

aegiscare.org