Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Aftershock Festival with for jam packed days at the West Coast’s Biggestg rock festival October 6-9th

Aftershock 2022 will feature four stages with headlining performances by My Chemical Romance, Slipknot, KISS,Rob Zombie, Judas Priest, Papa Roach, Shinedown, along with Evanescense, Lamb of God, A Day to Remeber, Bring Me The Horizon and 75+ more of your favorite artists. You won’t want to miss this festival.

Festival passes can be purchased at aftershockfestival.com