Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Aftershock festival with four jam packed days at the west coast’s biggest rock festival October 6-9th!
Aftershock 2022 will feature four stages with headlining performances by My Chemical Romance, Slipnot, Kiss, Rob Zombie, Judas Priest, Papa Roach, Shinedown, along with Evanescence, Lamb of God, A Day to Remember, Bring Me to Horizon and 75+ more of your favorite artists. You won’t want to miss this festival!
Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Aftershock festival with four jam packed days at the west coast’s biggest rock festival October 6-9th!