Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Aftershock festival with four jam packed days at the west coast’s biggest rock festival October 6-9th!

Aftershock 2022 will feature four stages with headlining performances by My Chemical Romance, Slipnot, Kiss, Rob Zombie, Judas Priest, Papa Roach, Shinedown, along with Evanescence, Lamb of God, A Day to Remember, Bring Me to Horizon and 75+ more of your favorite artists. You won’t want to miss this festival!

