Play to Empower is a Aging UP’s annual FUNdraising event, returning in person at Topgolf on Sunday, September 18. It includes happy hour, dinner, Topgolf play, prizes and more. Best of all, 100% of proceeds benefit youth in foster care!



All Studio40 viewers can use discount code “Studio40” for $25 off of any registration

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction