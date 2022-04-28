In celebration of Sacramento Beer Week, Alaro Craft Brewery has created a “Craft Beer & Spirit Pairing” that will take place all day on Friday, April 29th.



Alaro is Sacramento's most heavily awarded Craft Brewery and an upscale, Spanish inspired restaurant. Located in Midtown Sacramento, offering a full Craft Cocktail program as well as a well curated wine list.

