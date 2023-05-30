As of now, the young boy has turned into a boxer. His name is Albert Ochoa. Earlier, he worked on a TV reality show “Life of Kylie.” He was part of the show due to his most discussed date with Jenner which amassed him a following of more than 200k on social media.

When he met Jenner in 2017, he was not a boxer. However, as years went by, Ochoa decided to move out of his comfort zone and try his hand at boxing. He trained under the umbrella of famous coach Tony Lopez and now former Olympian Vicente escobedo the former three-time world champion. Ochoa is now on a 3 fight win streak.

Next Ochoa mentioned how his date with Kylie happened.

“Believe me or not she hit me up…I asked her, and she was like hey you really cute that’s what she message. She’s like hey you are really cute. It went down in DM…. it was very cool so she flew down from LA to Sacramento, and from there I gained a big following. You know it’s on Hulu right now. It’s on a peacock. Now I transfer to boxing over the past year.”

He is still in touch with Jenner and hopes she would appear in his fight.





