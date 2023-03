Alcatraz City Cruises is the only National Park Service concessioner of ferry service to Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay. Part of the City Experiences portfolio of global experiences on land and water, Alcatraz Cruises hosts over 1.7 million visitors annually on guided day and night tours, including our popular Behind-the-Scenes Tour.



Pier 33 Landing in San Francisco

(415) 981-7625

AlcatrazCityCruises.com

