New York Magazine’s Vulture has named him a “Comedian You Should & Will Know.” He was also lauded by The New York Times as one of “The Queer Young Comics Redefining American Humor.

Getting his start in New York City in 2012, Alex English is a stand up comedian, actor, and writer from Detroit, Michigan. He has opened for and toured with such acts as: Michael Che, Colin Jost, Roy Wood Jr., and Michelle Wolf. He has also performed as a headlining act for numerous comedy clubs and colleges across the United States.

As an actor, Alex English’s most recent television appearances include: “Inside Amy Schumer,” “That Damn Michael Che,” “Pause with Sam Jay,” and “High Maintenance.” He has also made cameos on Saturday Night Live, where he has been a writer since the program’s 47th Season. In 2022, English received his first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series in his first season.

Alex has also previously written for BET’s The Rundown with Robin Thede, as well as Netflix’s The Fix with Jimmy Carr.

He lives in New York City, where he is a regular performer at the Comedy Cellar, and co-hostsDAD Comedy, a monthly comedy show at The Jane Hotel with Gary Richardson & Devon Walker.

FOLLOW HIM ON IG @ALEX3GLISH



PUNCHLINE

TONIGHT AND TOMORROW 730 & 945