Mackenzie Back and Kennedy Sietz has had the privilege of being nominated to lead a Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) 2023 Sacramento Student Visionaries of the Year campaign. This campaign is a seven-week leadership development program that runs from March 16th to May 5th while raising funds to help blood patients survive and thrive. All donations received will support LLS’s mission to cure Leukemia, Lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and Myeloma, and improve the quality of life for patients and their families.

Their team fundraising goal is $100,000! This is a lofty goal which is why they are writing to ask you to support their team, Cure’em With Kindness.



Friday, April 21st

Park Terrace Swim and Tennis Club

5PM Registration, 6PM Start