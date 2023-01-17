Allegiant Giving is a community based- veterans service organization that connects veterans to employment, resources and opportunities.

Our unique program provides a pathway for veterans that guides them from a goal’s assessment to next-step planning and access to a powerful network of local resources including; innovative career training and placement programs, mentoring, financial assistance, life skills, a vibrant community of friends and supporters.

Allegiant Giving will host the 3rd Annual Comedy for a Cause event, taking place on January 28th from 6:00 PM-10:00 PM at Union Brick by Wedgewood Weddings in Roseville, CA (240 Conference Center Drive, Roseville, CA 95678).



www.allegiantgiving.org



Saturday January 28, 2023

6 PM-10 PM

Union Brick By Wedgewood Weddings- 240 Conference Center Drive, Roseville, CA 95678

Tickets- $150/person Sponsorships for tables of 10 also available now!

ComedyForACause.givesmart.com or text ComedyForACause to 76278