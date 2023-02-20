Almighty bistro is a very small business. A project. They have used the example of their big brother restaurant, Milestone, to build a community through hospitality. Here they are proud to develop cuisine that changes constantly with the micro-seasons. Everything here is as hyper-local as they can find. Their meat, poultry and eggs are all organic and pasture raised with regenerative farming practice. They are excited to bring a bespoke “city-style” atelier tiny bistro to our little community.



(916)-510-1204

4355 Town Center Blvd suite 114, El Dorado Hills, Ca 95762

https://www.almightybistro.com/

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction