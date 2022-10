Celebrate at the 30th Annual Big Crush Harvest Fest on October 7-9th with live music, grape stomps, crush activities, wine tastings, delicious bites, and more at over 40 boutique wineries in the beautiful Sierra Foothills – only 30 miles east of Sacramento. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at amadorbigcrush.com or day of at the Amador Vintners office in Plymouth.

