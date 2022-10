Celebrate at the 30th Annual Big Crush Harvest Fest on October 7-9th with live music, grape stomps, crush activities, wine tastings, delicious bites, and more at over 40 boutique wineries in the beautiful Sierra Foothills – only 30 miles east of Sacramento. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at amadorbigcrush.com or day of at the Amador Vintners office in Plymouth.

Day of tickets will be available at the Amador Vintners Office in Plymouth at 9310 Pacific St, Plymouth, CA 95669