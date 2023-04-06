American Bonsai Association, Sacramento. Their Spring Bonsai Show is this weekend, April 8 & 9 from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm at the Shepard Garden and Arts Center at McKinley Park. Free to the public. The show will feature the work of talented bonsai artists, many of whom have been practicing for decades. Over 55 bonsai trees and suiseki (viewing stones) on display. Demonstrations by Denver based, bonsai professional Todd Schlafer will occur at 1:30 both Saturday and Sunday. Daily raffles prizes including the demonstration trees. Large vendor area with bonsai and garden related items for sale. Beginner bonsai workshop on Sunday is full, however observers are welcome. For more information see: www.abasbonsai.org

