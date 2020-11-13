Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election Headquarters
California Connection
Inside California Politics
Political Connection
Wildfire Watch
National and World News
Entertainment
Business
Conversations for Change
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pandemic Solutions: Pass or Fail
Podcasts
Watch Live
NewsNation
Mystery Wire
Top Stories
Hawaiian Airlines passengers can now redeem miles for COVID-19 test kits
Top CEOs met to plan response to Trump’s election denial
Trump wins North Carolina, hits 232 electoral votes
Gov. Newsom says he should not have attended dinner party amid COVID-19
Coronavirus
Morning
Destination California
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Open For Business
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Weather
FOX40 Weather in 40
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Kings
Football
49ers
Raiders
Soccer
Racing
Studio40 LIVE
Open Enrollment
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna TV
Job Corner
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at FOX40
Search
Search
Search
American Pistachios Virtual Harvest
Studio40 LIVE
Posted:
Nov 13, 2020 / 01:50 PM PST
/
Updated:
Nov 13, 2020 / 01:50 PM PST
American Pistachio Growers
americanpistachios.org
Social: @americanpistachios
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Some Republicans unconvinced by DHS election validation
Video
Trump wins North Carolina, hits 232 electoral votes
‘Trump’s policies without Trump’s personality’: Pence’s political future is a wait-and-see
Could the Biden presidency ease your financial aid burden? Here’s what we know
Georgia hand tally of presidential race gets underway
Top officials: Nov. 3 election most secure in US history
Key role for Black policy leaders on Biden’s transition team
Members of Congress disagree on when Biden should start receiving intelligence briefings
Video
Markey: It’s time for Republicans to stand up to Trump, urge him to concede
Video
More Your Local Election Headquarters
Don't miss
Conversations for Change: Submit suggestions
Video
Conversations for Change: Cathy Thao
Video
Conversations for Change: James ‘Faygo’ Clark
Video
A user’s guide to the statewide propositions on the November ballot
Video
More Featured
Latest News
Hawaiian Airlines passengers can now redeem miles for COVID-19 test kits
Top CEOs met to plan response to Trump’s election denial
Trump wins North Carolina, hits 232 electoral votes
Gov. Newsom says he should not have attended dinner party amid COVID-19
‘Trump’s policies without Trump’s personality’: Pence’s political future is a wait-and-see
These states have seen the biggest COVID-19 case increases in the last two weeks
More News