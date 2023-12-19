Experience the joy of An Irish Christmas as seen on PBS! Enjoy all the holiday carols you know and love plus a spectacular high-energy display of Irish dancing at its very best.

“… Genuinely astonishing … electric!” – The Village News

An Irish Christmas is a celebration of family and community that showcases some of the great Irish holiday traditions and features award-winning dancers from Riverdance, Lord of the Dance and Celtic Wings. “Magical…glorious Irish music…remarkable…pure joy…a great Irish night!” – The Irish Herald

Come and be Irish for the Christmas holidays!



