Angeles en la Tierra is a non-profit organization in Sacramento. They received a donation of 100 dresses to give away to all students that are going to graduate or prom dance. They know that sometimes it’s hard for parents or guardians to buy a dress for their kids to go to prom. They also know that most college students don’t have enough money for their graduation dress since some of them don’t receive financial aid.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction