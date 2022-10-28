As fashion stylists, they’re aiming to recreate Halloween costumes by upcycling our pieces and utilizing our skills to reinvent what it means to be sustainable stylists.

They aspire to create looks that can be worn time and time again but can be viewed as new and refreshing to challenge our creativity.

Individually, Angelique is interested in getting into fashion editorial work that involves fun concepts such as incorporating storytelling into her work because it’s a skill she’d want to express through fashion.

While Evan, who’s the owner of @egvstlyes as a certified personal stylist & ambassador for Pivot School, is looking forward to working with people who love thrifting & want to tap into their alter ego when it comes to styling!

