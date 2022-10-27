Angry Chef shows up to Studio40 and prepares an array of food. Smash Burgers, Philly Cheese Steaks, Cold Brew coffee, loaded nachos and so much more. They will also be arriving at the Hungry Pecker Brewery Event.
3-9PM
Elk Grove
InstaGram: @theangrychef916
theangrychef916@gmail.com
916-613-7980
Angry Chef shows up to Studio40 and prepares an array of food. Smash Burgers, Philly Cheese Steaks, Cold Brew coffee, loaded nachos and so much more. They will also be arriving at the Hungry Pecker Brewery Event.