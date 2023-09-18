Animal Place is one of the largest and oldest sanctuaries for farmed animals in the country. Nestled on 600-acres in Grass Valley, CA, Animal Place provides refuge to hundreds of neglected farmed animals. Animal Place also strives to create meaningful change for farmed animals through advocacy and education. They are excited to be participating in a revolutionary humane education program called LEAP (Leaders for Ethics, Animals, and the Planet). The program will be providing high school students across the nation with a compassionate alternative to traditional agriculture programs like 4H or FFA. They are currently looking for high school students in the greater Sacramento area who are interested in participating in the program. With training in leadership, public speaking, animal care, and climate solutions, LEAP offers modern, hands-on education like never before. Applications for students to participate are open through September 30th.



You can learn more or apply by visiting animalplace.org/leap

