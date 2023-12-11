LOCAL AUTHOR and 30-year Tracy resident DOUG CORBETT is partnering with Animal Rescue of Tracy and Caspian Books in downtown Tracy to donate 100% of the royalties of the sale of the book Titled, “Live, Love, Prosper” — a collection of true stories from 30 different authors (Doug included) from around the globe. The book is currently available for purchase through Caspian Books in Tracy and will help Animal Rescue of Tracy continue its mission to care for and find homes for homeless cats and dogs.





Animal Rescue of Tracy

3200 N. Naglee Road, Suite 452, Tracy, CA. 95304



www.animalrescuetracy.org