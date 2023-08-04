Aolani Kailee Candle Company is proud to present their line of Soy/Coconut Blend Candles, Reed Diffusers and Wax Melts. Their handmade products are assembled using materials sourced in the U.S.A.. They also make custom orders for special events. They hope you enjoy our island themed fragrances. For future events please follow them on Instagram. (aolanikailee) Mahalo Nui Loa.



Promo Code: FOX40NEWS Receive 10% off your entire purchase thru their website. Will be valid for the entire month of August.

