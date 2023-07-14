Performing tonight and tomorrow at Punchline Sacramento at 7:30PM and 9:45PM!



2100 Arden Way



punchlinesac.com

ariesspears.com



He rose to fame on the hit show MAD TV, premiered on October 14, 1995, on Fox, where it ran for 14 seasons, with its final, 326th episode airing on May 16, 2009.

famous impressions: Belma Buttons, Bill Cosby, Jesse Jackson, Mike Tyson, Walter (Crackheads), Reggie (Erascist), Dollar Bill Montgomery, Shaquille O’Neal, The Klumps, Michael Jackson, Sisqo, Evander Holyfield, El Diablo,James Brown, Al Pacino, and his childhood idol Eddie Murphy

Presently, Aries is part of CNN’s “See It Loud” new summer series on the history of Black Television which premiered on July 9th and running for 6 weeks alongside Amanda Seales, Da’Vinchi, Debbie Allen, Deon Cole, Desus & Mero, Gabrielle Union, Jimmie Walker, Judge Greg Mathis, Kevin Frazier, Loni Love, Lynn Whitfield, Mo’Nique, Naturi Naughton, Omari Hardwick, Ray J, Ruben Studdard, Sherri Shepherd, Tatyana Ali, Tiffany Pollard, Tisha Campbell, Vivica A. Fox and many more. Trailer: https://tinyurl.com/AriesCNNSeeItLoud

his popular podcast, Spears & Steinberg, has become one of the top podcasts in the country recently hitting nearly 8 million Pandora downloads recently.

Last summer he starred in VICE’s multi-part series, “Dark Side of Comedy” which featured the hottest stars in stand-up and completed its limited series run to rave reviews and the network ordering more.