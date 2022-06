Catherine Broomand Art is offering 30% off all artwork during the Art Hop event

The First Saturday Folsom Art Hop features local artists, musicians, and makers all along beautiful Historic Sutter Street. There is something for everyone-in addition to the artists’ work there is live music, dining, shopping, and bar hopping. If you are an artist, there is still time to sign up for a booth and join us for this special event. Contact kateyephotography.com/arthop