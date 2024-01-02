MORE is a non-profit that has been serving adults with intellectual and development disabilities in El Dorado County for over 50 years. The Art & Wine with Something MORE event is our biggest annual fundraiser. We would love to highlight the event, focusing on our cause and who it benefits. All of the amazing artwork featured is created by those we serve, and they earn they earn the majority of the proceeds from the sale. In addition, we are showcasing El Dorado County’s finest wineries, breweries, distilleries, restaurants, and caterers.



MORE

399 Placerville Drive, Placerville, CA 95667

(530) 622-4848



Art & Wine with Something MORE

January 13, 2024

6:00 – 9:00 pm

El Dorado County Fairgrounds in the Forni Building, 100 Placerville Drive

$60 each or $100 per pair, tickets must be purchased in advance