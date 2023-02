Arte Sumac is a cool fusion between Peruvian and Mexican Culture. Everything is made from scratch and inspired and based off the Latino Culture. They make jewelry, cards and crafts. They have been doing this for over 20 years with my four kids. They focus on quality which is why she just uses Hypoallergenic, Nickel free and Gold and Silver plated.



Special Event

Every second Saturday and Last Friday of every month at Placita Mexico from 11AM-9PM

2331 K ST Ste #4, Sacramento

(916)-897-1306