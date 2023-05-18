America’s Mayor?

Harassment Suit Against Rudy Giuliani Full of Graphic Allegations

Noelle Dunphy in January filed a summons—the first step in the civil legal process—in which she claimed that Giuliani hired her for “business development work” in 2019, didn’t pay her what she was promised, and then fired her in 2021. The summons alleged that the former mayor made several antisemitic and racist remarks during “confused and hostile alcohol-laced tirades,” and demanded sexual favors.



