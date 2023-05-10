The mission of the Locke Foundation is to educate the public about the history and culture of Locke, CA. The Locke Foundation is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation and has operated continuously since 2003.

The Town of Locke is a National Historical Landmark that was founded in 1915. Neighboring town, Walnut Grove’s Chinese community was burned, a group of Chinese (Zhong Shan area in China) leased land from George Locke to build the town. The entire Main Street section of Locke, known as the Historic District, was built in one year.

Locke was not truly intended to be a permanent town. The construction of most of Locke buildings was constructed inexpensively and are somewhat flimsy. Chinese residents fearful of losing their property or of being deported back to China, came to the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta is search of prosperity. The dream of Gum Saan, referencing CA as “Gold Mountain”, had drawn Chinese immigrants to the area where they would make their fortune, then return to China to support or start a family and to buy land. Unfortunately, this dream did not come true for many who came to Gold Mountain.





