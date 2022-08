At Ease Brewing Co, 1825 I Street, Sacramento, CA

Hours:

Monday and Tuesday: Closed

WEDNESDAY: 3-10PM | THURSDAY: 3-10PM | FRIDAY: 3-10PM

SATURDAY: 12-10PM

SUNDAY: 12-8PM

Founded by a retired Army Colonel, Mike Conrad In Sacramento, Ca, At Ease Brewing Company Brews Some Of The Finest Quality Beers In Northern California. Visit Us In Midtown Sacramento At 1825 I Street. We Have 12 Taps And Lots Of Variety.

FOLLOW US ON IG & FB @ATEASEBREWINGCO