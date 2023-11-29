Return of the beloved Sustainable Santa Season- sculpt a clay ornament, sip mulled wine and hot cider, learn about sustainability, shop Sacramento Made and get cinematic family portraits
November 24th-December 23rd; Wednesday – Sunday
3:00 pm – 7:45 pm
Atrium, 1020 Front Street in Old Sacramento
Cost:
$38 per family photo session
$15 clay ornament sculpting
$20 canvas painting
$24 tote bag painting
Book Here on Eventbrite
** $118 skip the line to reserve an exclusive photo session – Book VIP Photo Session