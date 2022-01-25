Trying to keep that New Year’s resolution in check? Don’t give up on yourself. What if you could have a Licensed Caterer and Certified Yoga Instructor prepare your meals and deliver them to your doorstep?

.

Auntie Yasy’s™ Gluten-Free Goodies & Meal Delivery can turn that resolution fatigue around and prepare nutritious, fresh meals that are sure to satisfy. No need to worry about the waistline with Keto Cheesy Broccoli Tots, Keto Loaded Cheesy Fries, Keto Oven-Baked Mac & Cheese & Pan Seared Chicken, Keto Oven-Roasted Parmesan Brussel Sprouts delivered right to your doorstep, ready to eat. It doesn’t end there! Valentine’s Day is a few weeks away. Put a smile on that special someone’s face and let them indulge in a beautifully packaged Gluten-Free Chocolate Silk Pie, Gluten-Free Dark Chocolate Fudge-Stuffed Cookie Bars or Brownies, or Gluten Free Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie.

Yasmin Vera is the Founder & CEO of Auntie Yasy’s Gluten-Free Goodies & Meal Delivery. Vera, a California Corporate Attorney turned acclaimed Yoga & Fitness Retreat Creator is also a Licensed Caterer, cooking up & delivering one-of-a-kind, low carb meals inspired by her delicious yoga retreat meal plans. Vera’s culinary expertise paired with her yoga & fitness experience offers a unique health & wellness approach to delivering nutritious meals through the Sacramento region.

Auntie Yasy’s low carb, keto & gluten-free meals are perfect for holidays, game day or a nutritious meal for the entire family ready to serve fresh or freeze, anytime.

www.auntieyasy.com

All customers receive FREE delivery.

To receive 20% off your first order visit auntyyasy.com

Use checkout code: keto