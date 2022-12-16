With the holidays fast approaching, nutrition, fitness and eating healthy can fall by the wayside.

Auntie Yasy’s™ Gluten-Free Goodies & Meal Delivery can take those post-holiday regrets right off the table. Instead, think delicious, nutritious Keto Cheesy Broccoli Tots, Keto Loaded Cheesy Fries, Keto Oven-Baked Mac & Cheese & Pan Seared Chicken, Keto Oven-Roasted Parmesan Brussel Sprouts or Keto Eggless Pasta Carbonara with Pan Seared Chicken delivered right to your doorstep, ready to eat. It doesn’t end there! Go big without the waistline worries with Gluten-Free Cinnamon Roll Blondies, Gluten-Free Dark Chocolate Fudge-Stuffed Cookie Bars, Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pie, Chocolate Silk or Pecan Pie and Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies.

Why choose Auntie Yasy’s? “I want my customers to feel like they are eating homemade meals & goodies. Like something their Mom or Auntie prepared. You’ll never think “diet food” when you bite into my cooking ,” said Yasy.

“You don’t have to go without your favorite pizza, pastas or chocolate oatmeal cookies.”

“It really comes down to using healthier ingredients without compromising taste,” Yasy explained.

Auntie Yasy’s low carb, keto & gluten-free meals are perfect for the entire family ready to serve fresh or freeze, anytime. Auntie Yasy’s meals include locally sourced ingredients & are made in a professional kitchen.

Yasmin Vera is the Founder & CEO of Auntie Yasy’s Gluten-Free Goodies & Meal Delivery. Vera, a California Corporate Attorney turned acclaimed Yoga & Fitness Retreat Creator is also a Licensed Caterer, cooking up & delivering one-of-a-kind, low carb meals inspired by her delicious yoga retreat meal plans. Vera’s culinary expertise paired with her yoga & fitness experience offers a unique health & wellness approach to delivering nutritious meals through the Sacramento region.

To learn more visit auntieyasy.com