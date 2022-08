awkwoodthings.com



Resin Wave & Preserved Flower Charcuterie Board Workshops

Date of Event: 8/25, 8/26, 9/18, 10/16

Sacramento, Rancho Cordova, and Elk Grove

Awkwood Things is a local woodworker and artist that makes functional pieces of art for your home,

and teaches workshops on the resin techniques she uses so you can learn to create your own.