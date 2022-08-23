Charade, the classic romantic whodunit that starred Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn, is adapted for the stage in this whirlwind production spanning the globe. Brought to life by only 5 actors, recent widow Regina “Reggie” Lampert is drawn into a cat and mouse tale of hidden identities and government subterfuge, aided by the handsome stranger Peter Joshua. But is that his real name? Is anything what she thinks it is? This genre blending mash up will have you guessing until the end!

Catch Charade at B Street Theatre in Sacramento, from August 11th – September 18th. Check the website for show times and ticket prices bstreettheatre.org





SPECIAL OFFER

STUDIO40′ for 40% off tickets – use code at checkout.





B Street Theatre

2700 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

916.443.5300

bstreettheatre.org

