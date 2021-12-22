BabbleBoxx

(AP) — Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, adding to the market's gains this week ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The S&P 500 rose 1% after coming back from an early slide. The other indexes also recovered after sliding into the red in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% and the Nasdaq closed 1.2% higher. The Russell 2000, a measure of small-company stocks, rose 0.9%.