Back to School – Back to Work

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with some amazing products to help get ready for your back to school and back to work.
MyKirei by KAO
A pet leaves a paw print on your heart. Designed for all pet lovers, the MyKirei by Kao Paw Print Foam Hand Wash dispenses a paw print shape of a furry friend with every pump and is perfect to help make handwashing a daily ritual to look forward to for everyone in the family.
Carbon Theory available at Walgreens
Charcoal & Tea Tree Oil Breakout Control Facial Cleansing Bar – Carbon Theory is a best-selling UK skincare brand. Its powerful natural active ingredients will transform acne and breakout prone skin – GREAT FOR TEENS!
Only $9.99 at Walgreens
Philips GoZero
Philips GoZero’s activated carbon fiber filter will clean water on-the-go by eliminating chlorine and particulates.
AND1 Girls High-Tops
AND1, the most authentic basketball brand in the world, just released its first-ever girls basketball sneaker collection! A slam dunk on every back to school shopping list, retailing for UNDER $19 at Walmart and Walmart.com
Mizzen+Main
Mizzen+Main are the makers of the best dress shirt. We are a performance clothing company that transformed menswear with the use of sweat-wicking, machine-washable, and ultra-comfortable performance fabric.