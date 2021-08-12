Back to School Breakfast

Nestfresh’s Peachy Keen Pancake Recipe

Ingredients:

● 1/2 cup plain non-fat yogurt

● 1/2 cup low-fat (1%) cottage cheese

● 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

● 1 can (8.5oz) sliced peaches in fruit juices

● 2 Nestfresh eggs

● 1 tbsp firmly packed brown sugar

● 1 cup buttermilk baking mix

● 1 tsp ground cinnamon

● vegetable pan spray

Directions:

1. In small bowl, stir together yogurt, cheese and vanilla.

2. Drain peaches, reserving juice. Chop peaches. Stir into yogurt mixture. Set aside. In 1-quart liquid measure, stir together 1/4 cup of the reserved juice, eggs and sugar until blended.

3. In small bowl, stir together baking mix and cinnamon. Add to egg mixture and stir just until dry ingredients are moistened (batter will be lumpy.)

4. Heat skillet or griddle over medium heat until just hot enough to sizzle a drop of water (380 f. For electric griddle). Lightly coat with pan spray. For each pancake, pour about 1/4 cup batter onto skillet. Cook until bubbles appear on top. Before bubbles break, turn and cook other side until golden brown.

5. Serve hot topped with reserved peach mixture.

