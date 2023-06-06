Back to Cal Expo event presented by Back to the Boulevard with the support of the Franklin Business District. They are trying to restore and rejuvenate an old pastime for family and friends to come together and admire the beauty and love of classic cars. This old school event is returning to Cal Expo with a classic car show, food/beverages and music from local artists.

Music line up includes, Qvo, Pepe Marquez and Raquel Ramirez, Banda Los Juarez – you won’t want to miss these performances!



June 17, 2023

11AM – 6PM

CAL EXPO, 1600 EXPOSITION BOULEVARD, SACRAMENTO, CA 95815



Get your tickets now for $40 – day of the event it will be $50!

We are taking it back to the old school with a car show at Cal Expo with concert performances! Come check out the classics!



www.backtotheboulevard.com