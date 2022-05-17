Sacramento Bacon Fest is back in 2022 after the weeklong event that “took the city by storm” For the first time since its inception, restaurant chefs Brad Cecchi and Patricio Wise are organizing the 2022 food festival, which runs May 16 to 22. Restaurants from all over the city will be holding brunches and competitions in celebration of bacon. Local foodie Brian Guido previously ran the festival, putting on the first Sacramento Bacon Fest in 2012. The bacon lover decided to step down this year due to other commitments and give two chefs the opportunity to run the event.

The 2022 cup will also be bringing in seven new competitors who will be making their own bacon-inspired dishes, which have included tacos, curries and even fried rice in past years. The competition is at Mulvaney’s B&L at 1215 19th St. from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 22. Tickets for the final event are on sale now for $75 and include drink tickets, chef bites as well as food from the venue. The event will also be pouring the winning drink from the week’s bacon-themed cocktail competition. For more information on what restaurants are participating throughout the week, the organizers will be updating the festival’s pages on Facebook and Instagram.