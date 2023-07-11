Annie of Bad Seed Designs is a self-taught bead’er who has been creating hand woven pieces since the Fall of 2018. Deeply drawn to the therapeutic nature of bead weaving, it quickly became her source for daily meditation and creative freedom. Annie’s work explores her love for vibrant colors and playful patterns.

Each piece is made by hand and created with intention from her home studio in Northern California, one tiny glass bead at a time

Special offer:

20% off for viewers through the end of the day (7/11) on my website with discount code: STUDIO40



www.badseeddesigns.com

Facebook.com/BadSeedDesignCo

Instagram: @badseeddesigns

