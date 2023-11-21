Sonoma County based winery with a tasting room in the heart of downtown Sacramento, just one block from the Golden 1 Center. They feature award winning, small lot, boutique wines mostly from the Russian River Valley appellation. Their custom crush facility and winemaker are in Healdsburg, and love that they get to bring amazing wine from the Sonoma County region to Sacramento!

They just launched a new Wine & Chocolate Bonbon Flight, pairing 4 of their award-winning Sonoma County wines with 4 Bonbons from Fleur Sauvage out of Windsor in Sonoma County.

They also recently partnered with The Chocolate Cow out of Sonoma, and are featuring amazing chocolate cow truffles to support our Cow-Town based Sacramento Kings.



bailarincellars.com

