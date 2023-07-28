Artisan Cheese & Wine Pairing

Join them for this private curated experience in The Cellar at our Tasting Room. Your dedicated host will lead a guided sensory experience tasting artisan cheeses with our small production wines from Bailarin.

Duration: 75-90 minutes

Reservation Terms:

• The booking price is per person for the wine and cheese pairing. Gratuity not included.

• Reservations that arrive later than 15 minutes, no shows, and balances will be forfeited.

• Cancellations will be fully refunded with 48 hours advance notice.

• 21 years and older, no exceptions.



720 K Street, Sacramento

707-200-7710

https://www.bailarincellars.com/

https://www.facebook.com/bailarincellars

https://www.instagram.com/bailarincellars/

