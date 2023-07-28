Artisan Cheese & Wine Pairing
Join them for this private curated experience in The Cellar at our Tasting Room. Your dedicated host will lead a guided sensory experience tasting artisan cheeses with our small production wines from Bailarin.
Duration: 75-90 minutes
Reservation Terms:
• The booking price is per person for the wine and cheese pairing. Gratuity not included.
• Reservations that arrive later than 15 minutes, no shows, and balances will be forfeited.
• Cancellations will be fully refunded with 48 hours advance notice.
• 21 years and older, no exceptions.
720 K Street, Sacramento
707-200-7710
https://www.bailarincellars.com/
https://www.facebook.com/bailarincellars
https://www.instagram.com/bailarincellars/
