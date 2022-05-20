Baker Family Wines will be introducing our Summer 2022 wines including a new Rosé and Fumé Blanc style Sauvignon Blanc. We will feature these wine with a delicious variety of Chef D’s prepared sliders from Our Place Event Space and Kitchen. Sliders available for purchase. There will be wine specials all day!

