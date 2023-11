Bakin Burn was started in January of 2020. When the they turned a holiday hobby into a full time business. All cookie recipes are one of kind. If there’s ever a sweet treat you are craving & it’s on our menu, they’ll will gladly take the challenge & try to create a masterpiece for you. They attend craft fairs, festivals & pop-up markets as well host pop-up markets. For locations please visit our Instgram or Facebook .

