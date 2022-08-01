TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE!

Tickets to the 11th Annual Banana Festival are now available on the website via Eventbrite!

Fun for the whole family to include multicultural food vendors, local retail vendors, a kids zone, multiple entertainment stages with LIVE BANDS, workshops, contests, and MORE!

Saturday Aug 20th 10 a.m. -7 p.m.

Sunday Aug 21st 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

General admission tickets:

Adults:(18-64) $8 in advance and $10 at the gate.

Child(6-17), Seniors (65+), & Military w/ ID $6 in advance or $8 at the gate.

Children 5 and under are Free.

VIP Access tickets:

21+ Only

$65 includes 1 Banana Festival entry ticket, 1 food voucher, 1 drink ticket, and access to a tented VIP seated area!

Tickets are available: www.bananafestivalsac.org

Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/360062054297

Exhibitor/vendor spaces, media and event sponsorships are available. Please apply via the website, click participate, and select what you are applying for. Volunteers please apply via the contact tab. www.bananafestivalsac.org

All other inquiries please email nighmarketseries@gmail.com.

Proceeds from the Banana Festival support the National Academic Youth Corps, a non-profit organization that supports the arts and community!

@nightmarketseries

@sacramentobananafestivaL